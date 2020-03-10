Sindh govt confirms two more cases of Coronavirus

(@fidahassanain)

The officials say that total cases of Coronavirus reached to 15 in Sindh with two fresh cases; first case came from Syria and the second case arrived from Iran.

KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 10th, 2020) Sindh Health department confirmed that two more cases of Coronavirus emerged from Hyderabad here on Tuesday.

The officials said that the first Coronavirus case was from Karachi and the patient came from Syria via Doha and the second case was from Karachi and the patient came from Iran through UAE.

After emergence of two cases, the number of Coronavirus patients reached to 15 in Sindh, with total 16 across the country.

Taking to Twitter, Sindh Health department coordinator Meeran also confirmed emergence of two fresh cases. She wrote: “#Sindh Health Department has 2 new cases of #CoronaVirusPakistan The first case is from Hyderabad & the patient arrived from Syria via Doha. The second case is from Karachi & the patient arrived from Iran via Dubai. This brings the total number of cases to 15 in Sindh,”.

The Sindh government announced to enforce travel advisory in Karachi but did not take any step in this regard as gatherings of the people were continued. The local feared that the novel virus could spread to Karachi and other parts of Sindh.

Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah said that they continued efforts in fight against Coronavirus. He said all the cases emerged in Sindh came from abroad.

“There is not even a single Coronavirus case from Sindh,” said Chief Minister Shah, adding that all cases came from abroad.

The sources said that a close relative of Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah also tested positive for novel Coronavirus.

“All cases are important but these are not local cases,” said the CM. He also advised the public not to be worried due to the virus, saying that their efforts would end it.