Sindh Govt Constantly Politicizing Water Issue: Shahbaz Gill

Muhammad Irfan 38 seconds ago Sat 26th June 2021 | 09:41 PM

Sindh govt constantly politicizing water issue: Shahbaz Gill

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jun, 2021 ) :Special Assistant to Prime Minister for Political Communications, Dr Shahbaz Gill on Saturday said that the Sindh government was constantly politicizing the water issue.

Responding to the statements of Murad Ali Shah and Murtaza Wahab he said, the water share of Sindh has been increased from 74,000 cusecs to 109,000 cusecs but, the Sindh government is trying to use Sindh card on the water issue.

He further said, Peoples Party had taken loan from IMF six times. The past regimes had pushed the country into a debt trap, Shahbaz added and said that PTI would not have had to take loans if the economy had been improved by taking loans.

He said, it is unfortunate that only the personal economy was improved, rather than the national economy. Money laundering had cost the national exchequer billions, he added.

Due to the money laundering by the rulers, Pakistan was placed on the gray list of FATF, he said adding, today, the ministers of 'Parchi Chairman' are holding the incumbent government responsible for economy and FATF gray list.

