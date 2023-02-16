Sindh govt constitutes district price monitoring committees to check overpricing

To check over the pricing of essential items of daily use, the Sindh government, on Thursday, constituted district-level price monitoring committees headed by provincial secretaries

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2023 ) :To check over the pricing of essential items of daily use, the Sindh government, on Thursday, constituted district-level price monitoring committees headed by provincial secretaries.

The government will set up 'Ramzan Bachat Bazars' in every tehseel of the province while relevant laws would also be amended to further reinforce the price control mechanism.

The decisions were taken in a meeting held here with Chief Secretary Sindh Dr. Muhammad Suhail Rajput in chair.

Provincial secretaries of Interior, Industries, Food, Agriculture and Information departments, Commissioner Karachi Muhammad Iqbal Memon and others attended the meeting while all the divisional commissioners participated in the meeting through video link, said a statement issued here.

The CS Sindh vowed that profiteering and hoarding will not be tolerated and committees led by secretaries have been established in all districts of the province which consisted of the Divisional Commissioner, concerned Deputy Commissioners and SSPs, Deputy food Controller and deputy directors of Bureau of Supply.

The committee will monitor measures for price control, supply of essential commodities and prevention of hoarding and profiteering in the respective district, he said and directed the district administration to visit flour mills and ghee mills and take strict action against hoarding.

The CS said that Bachat Bazars to be set up in every tehsil during month of Ramzan and availability of essential items at fixed prices will be ensured there. Government-subsidised flour will be sold at a discount price in the bachat bazaars, he added.

The government also decided to amend the existing price control law to delegate more powers to Price Control Inspectors while section officers and other officers will also be empowered to check prices in Ramazan.

The amount of fine will be increased from Rs.30,000 to 500,000 while non compliant shop will be sealed and all the seized items to be auctioned at official prices, he further informed.

A committee has been constituted to prepare draft for amendments in prevailing price control law, he said adding that the committee included Secretary Home, Secretary Agriculture, Commissioner Karachi and Commissioner Hyderabad.

Meanwhile, a notification has also been issued under directives of the Chief Secretary Sindh to constitute district level price monitoring committees in which secretaries of different provincial departments were assigned to head the committees.