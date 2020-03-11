UrduPoint.com
Sindh Govt Contacts Center For Setting Up Quarantine Facility At Karachi Airport

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Wed 11th March 2020 | 11:12 PM

Sindh Minister for Health and Population Welfare, Dr. Azra Peechuho has approached the Federal Government for establishment of a quarantine facility at Jinnah International Airport (JIA), Karachi, to help contain coronavirus disease (COVID-19)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2020 ) :Sindh Minister for Health and Population Welfare, Dr. Azra Peechuho has approached the Federal Government for establishment of a quarantine facility at Jinnah International Airport (JIA), Karachi, to help contain coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

The minister, in a letter jointly addressed to Interior and Aviation Division ministries, along with Special Assistant to the PM on Health, referred to the COVID-19 cases identified recently in Karachi, who, she said, had arrived from abroad through JIA and were not notified in particular context of their health condition such as flu like symptoms.

On behalf of the Sindh Government, she offered to coordinate with the Federal Government and help establish the "quarantine facility" within the airport premises, so that there might be minimum journey and spread of suspected cases in the urban areas, a highly infective source for transmission of the virus.

"The Government of Sindh has decided to coordinate with the Federal Government and ensure that none of the passengers, who are symptomatic with flu, cough,body pain, fever and shortness of breath, may not enter Sindh without screening and testing," the letter said.

Mentioning that health screening desks had been already been established by the provincial health department at the airport, she said the quarantine facility would help further streamline the exercise as all suspected cases could be tested and those found negative (but with symptoms) could be advised home quarantine while those identified positive be immediately shifted to the isolation ward established by the provincial government in a nearby hospital.

