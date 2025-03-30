Sindh Govt Crack Down On Transporters For Overcharging
Faizan Hashmi Published March 30, 2025 | 09:30 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2025) The Sindh government is carrying out a strict crackdown on overcharging, under which Rs 15.997 crore has been refunded to passengers so far, claimed a communique on Sunday.
On the directives of the Sindh Senior Minister for Information, Transport, and Mass Transit, Sharjeel Inam Memon, transport authorities inspected 5,294 vehicles in various operations, issuing challans against 3,979 of them.
The Minister said that the arbitrariness of transporters will not be tolerated under any circumstances, and indiscriminate action will continue against those charging excessive fares.
He emphasized that the campaign to regulate fares will continue even during Eid to ensure relief to the public.
He said that strict legal action is being taken against transporters charging excessive fares, and no one will be exempt. An effective strategy has been implemented to protect passengers from overcharging, and no negligence will be tolerated in this regard.
Memon, while directing transport authorities to remain vigilant at bus stands and highways, said that no one will be allowed to exploit the public, as the law applies equally to all. He urged citizens to immediately report anyone charging excessive fares.
