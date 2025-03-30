Open Menu

Sindh Govt Crack Down On Transporters For Overcharging

Faizan Hashmi Published March 30, 2025 | 09:30 PM

Sindh govt crack down on transporters for overcharging

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2025) The Sindh government is carrying out a strict crackdown on overcharging, under which Rs 15.997 crore has been refunded to passengers so far, claimed a communique on Sunday.

On the directives of the Sindh Senior Minister for Information, Transport, and Mass Transit, Sharjeel Inam Memon, transport authorities inspected 5,294 vehicles in various operations, issuing challans against 3,979 of them.

The Minister said that the arbitrariness of transporters will not be tolerated under any circumstances, and indiscriminate action will continue against those charging excessive fares.

He emphasized that the campaign to regulate fares will continue even during Eid to ensure relief to the public.

He said that strict legal action is being taken against transporters charging excessive fares, and no one will be exempt. An effective strategy has been implemented to protect passengers from overcharging, and no negligence will be tolerated in this regard.

Memon, while directing transport authorities to remain vigilant at bus stands and highways, said that no one will be allowed to exploit the public, as the law applies equally to all. He urged citizens to immediately report anyone charging excessive fares.

Recent Stories

250 million people of Pakistan pay tribute to the ..

250 million people of Pakistan pay tribute to the defenders of their country,mar ..

3 hours ago
 Ajman Ruler, Crown Prince receive Eid Al-Fitr well ..

Ajman Ruler, Crown Prince receive Eid Al-Fitr well-wishers

4 hours ago
 UAE offers humanitarian aid to support Sudanese re ..

UAE offers humanitarian aid to support Sudanese refugees in Chad

4 hours ago
 Sharjah Ruler receives Eid Al Fitr well-wishers

Sharjah Ruler receives Eid Al Fitr well-wishers

4 hours ago
 UAQ Ruler performs Eid Al-Fitr prayer at Ahmed bin ..

UAQ Ruler performs Eid Al-Fitr prayer at Ahmed bin Rashid Al Mualla mosque

4 hours ago
 RAK Ruler performs Eid Al-Fitr prayer at Khuzam's ..

RAK Ruler performs Eid Al-Fitr prayer at Khuzam's Eid Grand Musalla

4 hours ago
Hamad Al Sharqi performs Eid Al-Fitr prayer at She ..

Hamad Al Sharqi performs Eid Al-Fitr prayer at Sheikh Zayed mosque in Fujairah

4 hours ago
 Ajman Ruler, Crown Prince perform Eid Al-Fitr pray ..

Ajman Ruler, Crown Prince perform Eid Al-Fitr prayer in Al Zaher Palace mosque

4 hours ago
 Sharjah Ruler performs Eid Al-Fitr prayer at Al Ba ..

Sharjah Ruler performs Eid Al-Fitr prayer at Al Badi’ Musalla

5 hours ago
 UAE President performs Eid Al-Fitr prayer at Sheik ..

UAE President performs Eid Al-Fitr prayer at Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque in Abu Dh ..

5 hours ago
 UAE President, VPs receive messages of congratulat ..

UAE President, VPs receive messages of congratulations from leaders of Arab, Isl ..

5 hours ago
 UAE leaders condole with Saudi King on death of Mo ..

UAE leaders condole with Saudi King on death of Motleb bin Abdullah Al-Nafisah

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan