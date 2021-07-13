UrduPoint.com
Sindh Govt Criticized For Leaving Vehicles Unattended

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Tue 13th July 2021 | 02:47 PM

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Karachi President Khurrum Sher Zaman on Tuesday took the Sindh government to task for leaving the government vehicles unattended in Clifton area of the metropolis

He termed the vehicles' parked area as a 'Graveyard of vehicles'.

In a video in which he is enumerating vehicles ranging from Mehran car to Mercedes in Clifton, he said that money of the people is rusting here in the shape of vehicles.

He said that people's money is being wasted on expensive vehicles.

