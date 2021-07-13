Sindh govt criticized for leaving vehicles unattended

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jul, 2021 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Karachi President Khurrum Sher Zaman on Tuesday took the Sindh government to task for leaving the government vehicles unattended in Clifton area of the metropolis.

He termed the vehicles' parked area as a 'Graveyard of vehicles'.

In a video in which he is enumerating vehicles ranging from Mehran car to Mercedes in Clifton, he said that money of the people is rusting here in the shape of vehicles.

He said that people's money is being wasted on expensive vehicles.