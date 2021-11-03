Sindh govt criticizing federation to hide its incompetence: Shahbaz Gill

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2021 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Political Communication Dr Shahbaz Gill on Wednesday said the Sindh government was criticizing the federation only to hide its incompetence and corruption.

In response to the statement of Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, he said the Sindh government did nothing for the welfare of Sindhi people except plundering funds specified for education and health.

He said the health and education budget was spent on Bilawal House. 'Karo Kari' kidnapping and hundreds of ghost schools and hospitals were slap on face of the Sindh government, he added.

Gill said famine in Thar caused death of 497 children this year. 'Purchi' Chairman should be made accountable on media for this oppression and incompetence, he added.

He said dacoits who had been ruling Sindh for decades were afraid of Imran Khan.