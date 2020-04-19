Sindh govt dealing the situation carefully to counter COVID-19: Minister

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Apr, 2020 ) :Sindh Minister for Anti-corruption, Industries & Commerce and Cooperative Department Jam Ikramuallah Dharejo Sunday said that Sindh Government was not against any business activity and also interested to resume business activities but due to the fear of COVID-19 spreading, it was dealing the situation carefully.

Talking to media here provincial minister said that Sindh Government was fully aware of the problems, faced by daily wagers, but their health and life was more important than anything else.