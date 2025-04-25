Open Menu

Sindh Govt Decided To Regulate Prices Of Branded Goods Sold At Supermarkets

Muhammad Irfan Published April 25, 2025 | 07:14 PM

Sindh govt decided to regulate prices of branded goods sold at supermarkets

The Sindh government has decided to regulate the prices of branded goods sold at superstores and supermarkets across Karachi

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Apr, 2025) The Sindh government has decided to regulate the prices of branded goods sold at superstores and supermarkets across Karachi.

In this regard, detailed data on the production costs and profit margins of branded items will be compiled. A pivotal meeting was held on Friday at the Sindh Secretariat, chaired by Director General of the Bureau of Supply and Prices, Dr. Zahid Hussain Shar.

The session was attended by senior officials of the Bureau of Supply, as well as representatives from all major superstores and supermarkets in Karachi.

Addressing the meeting, DG Zahid Hussain Shar emphasized that it will now be mandatory for all businesses operating in Karachi to formally register their warehouses with the Bureau of Supply and ensure timely renewal of these registrations.

He stressed the protection of consumer rights, asserting that full implementation of the Consumer Protection Act will be ensured.

DG Shar informed participants that the Sindh government has granted the Bureau of Supply and Prices special authority to control prices of essential commodities, curb hoarding and profiteering, and determine prices for locally produced and branded essential goods in Karachi.

He announced that finalized prices for all branded items in Karachi will be set by next month. Prior to this, comprehensive details on the actual production costs and permissible profit margins for these goods will be collected. DG Shar directed officials to strictly enforce price regulations and ensure no illegal profiteering is permitted under any circumstances.

