Sindh Govt Decides To Appoint Tourist Guides For Historical Sites
Umer Jamshaid Published January 12, 2024 | 07:53 PM
In a strategic move to enhance tourism in the province, the Sindh government has announced the appointment of professional tour guides for all tourist destinations across the province
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jan, 2024) In a strategic move to enhance tourism in the province, the Sindh government has announced the appointment of professional tour guides for all tourist destinations across the province.
Provincial Minister for Tourism, Environment, Climate Change, and Coastal Development, Arshad Wali Muhammad emphasized the importance of trained tour guides for creating memorable experiences for tourists visiting historical and cultural sites in Sindh.
Highlighting the rich historical and tourist sites, Minister Arshad Wali Muhammad stated that the presence of professional tour guides is crucial for making the experience of tourists unforgettable.
Trained tour guides possess the knowledge to provide comprehensive information about these historical sites, enhancing the global tourists' overall experience.
In this regard, Secretary of Tourism and Culture, Khalid Chachar, has written to the Finance Department, referencing the directives of the High Court, requesting the release of funds for the recruitment of tourist guides.
The decision aligns with the commitment to promote Sindh as a premier tourist destination, ensuring that visitors receive expert guidance, contributing to the overall growth and positive perception of tourism in the province.
Recent Stories
Govt has introduced AI in hospitals: Caretaker Punjab Health Minister Prof Dr. J ..
CM launches digital dashboard under Khushal KP program
Renowned singer, actor, script writer Inayat Hussain Bhatti remembered
Israel barred from World Ice Hockey champs for security reasons - official
Bilawal emphasises politics of serving people instead of division, hatred
PML-N issues tickets for Hazara division constituencies
Multilingual Mushaira " Hum Hain Sokhun Nawaz" organized
One killed, seven faint due to suffocation
SBBWU, Bint-e-Hawa organize training for female students of merged districts
Golf: Dubai Invitational scores
US, UK strikes pound Yemen rebels, adding to fears of wider war
Collaborative efforts imperative to rehabilitate economy on strong footing: FCCI
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Govt has introduced AI in hospitals: Caretaker Punjab Health Minister Prof Dr. Javed Akram3 minutes ago
-
CM launches digital dashboard under Khushal KP program3 minutes ago
-
Renowned singer, actor, script writer Inayat Hussain Bhatti remembered3 minutes ago
-
Bilawal emphasises politics of serving people instead of division, hatred3 minutes ago
-
PML-N issues tickets for Hazara division constituencies2 minutes ago
-
Multilingual Mushaira " Hum Hain Sokhun Nawaz" organized2 minutes ago
-
SBBWU, Bint-e-Hawa organize training for female students of merged districts2 minutes ago
-
DC chairs meeting of flour mill owners39 minutes ago
-
Tight security arranged for DBA election39 minutes ago
-
Punjab Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi displeased with poor cleanliness in PIC39 minutes ago
-
KP Caretaker CM launches Digital Dashboard39 minutes ago
-
Naqvi visits Mayo Hospital39 minutes ago