Sindh Govt Decides To Appoint Tourist Guides For Historical Sites

Umer Jamshaid Published January 12, 2024 | 07:53 PM

In a strategic move to enhance tourism in the province, the Sindh government has announced the appointment of professional tour guides for all tourist destinations across the province

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jan, 2024) In a strategic move to enhance tourism in the province, the Sindh government has announced the appointment of professional tour guides for all tourist destinations across the province.

Provincial Minister for Tourism, Environment, Climate Change, and Coastal Development, Arshad Wali Muhammad emphasized the importance of trained tour guides for creating memorable experiences for tourists visiting historical and cultural sites in Sindh.

Highlighting the rich historical and tourist sites, Minister Arshad Wali Muhammad stated that the presence of professional tour guides is crucial for making the experience of tourists unforgettable.

Trained tour guides possess the knowledge to provide comprehensive information about these historical sites, enhancing the global tourists' overall experience.

In this regard, Secretary of Tourism and Culture, Khalid Chachar, has written to the Finance Department, referencing the directives of the High Court, requesting the release of funds for the recruitment of tourist guides.

The decision aligns with the commitment to promote Sindh as a premier tourist destination, ensuring that visitors receive expert guidance, contributing to the overall growth and positive perception of tourism in the province.

