Sindh Govt Decides To Ban Sub-leasing Of All Auqaf Dept Properties

Sumaira FH Published November 22, 2023 | 06:35 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2023) The caretaker Sindh government has decided to ban sub-leasing of all properties of the Auqaf Department.

The decision was taken in a meeting of the Auqaf Department held under the chairmanship of Sindh Minister for Law and Auqaf Muhammad Omar Soomro here Wednesday. The meeting was attended by Secretary Auqaf Munawer Ali Mahessar, Chief Administrator Mumtaz Chana, Additonal Secretary and other officers.

The minister instructed the officers in the meeting and said that the sub-lease of the property of the Auqaf Department should be banned.

A committee has also been formed to review the rate of the property of the Auqaf Department across the province.

The committee will include Additional Secretary Auqaf, Chief Administrator and Administrator Auqaf Karachi. The committee will review the rents of all the properties of the Auqaf Department and submit a report within 10 days.

We have to bring transparency in the Auqaf Department of Sindh, wherever there is abuse of authority, corruption or any kind of corruption in the department, strict action will be taken against those responsible, the minister said and added that the rates were very low, which would be revised and the rent would be increased.

