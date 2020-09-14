Sindh govt decides to close Field Isolation Centres

The Sindh Government has decided to close the Field Isolation Centres of Expo Centre and PAF Museum Karachi which were established in the wake of COVID-19 emergency situation

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2020 ) :The Sindh Government has decided to close the Field Isolation Centres of Expo Centre and PAF Museum Karachi which were established in the wake of COVID-19 emergency situation.

This decision was taken during a meeting of Coronavirus Emergency Fund (CEF) chaired by the Sindh Chief Secretary Syed Mumtaz Ali Shah here on Monday.

Speaking on the occasion, Syed Mumtaz Ali Shah said that approval would be sought by sending a summary to the chief minister Sindh for the closure of the Field Isolation Centres at Expo Centre and PAF Museum.

Mumtaz further said that now the number of coronavirus patients has decreased and there was space available in the hospitals of the province to keep these patients, so isolation centres should be closed.

He directed the Health department to make an inventory of all the equipment and machinery available in the field isolation centres and take it in its possession.

Instructing the Health Department, he further said that now that the educational institutions were opening, the department should have ample supply of testing kits.

As per details, the Coronavirus Emergency Fund (CEF) has been established by Government of Sindh on March 18, 2020, to support the fight against the coronavirus pandemic through immediate mobilization of required resources.

Mumtaz further said that the coronavirus Emergency Fund has been used transparently. All purchases made from the fund are being audited and inspected by independent audit firms, he added.

He further said that Faisal Edhi and Mushtaq Chhapra were also included in the committee to keep the fund utilization transparent.

He directed the health department to install all the ventilators and other equipment procured from the Corona Virus Emergency Fund in the hospitals and further upgrades the hospitals in the province.