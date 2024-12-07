Sindh Govt Decides To Complete 40 People's Bus Stops By Jan
Muhammad Irfan Published December 07, 2024 | 04:30 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Dec, 2024) The Sindh government has decided to complete the construction of 40 stops for the People’s Bus Service within two months.
This was decided in an important meeting, chaired by Sindh Senior Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon, here. The meeting was attended by Secretary Transport Asad Zamin, Project Director of the People’s Bus Service Sohaib Shafiq, and other officials.
Addressing the meeting, Sindh Senior Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon stated that the construction of 100 stops for the People’s Bus Service had been completed, and the remaining stops should be completed as soon as possible.
Sharjeel directed that the remaining 40 bus stops should be completed within two months, by January 2025.
He said that the Sindh government was committed to making the transport system modern and globally compatible.
The latest bus stops of the People’s Bus Service were crucial for ensuring modern, efficient and sustainable mobility.
These bus stops would offer passengers comfortable seating and protection from the weather.
The Senior Minister was informed that work on two of the remaining stops had been completed and efforts were underway to complete the remaining stops as soon as possible.
Senior Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon emphasized that ensuring the fitness of vehicles is essential for road safety and environmental protection. Regular fitness checks were crucial to preventing accidents and reducing harmful emissions. Such checks contribute to lowering the carbon footprint and ensuring public safety.
He directed the Secretary of Transport to take necessary and stringent measures to ensure the proper fitness checking of vehicles.
