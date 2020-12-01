UrduPoint.com
Sindh Govt Decides To Conduct Study On Tourist Spots Of Province

Tue 01st December 2020

Sindh govt decides to conduct study on tourist spots of province

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Dec, 2020 ) :The Sindh government Tuesday decided to conduct a study on the tourist spots of the province.

According to a spokesman for the Culture department, a meeting was held under the chairmanship of the Sindh Chief Secretary Syed Mumtaz Ali Shah here.

Secretary of Culture Akbar Leghari briefed the chief secretary about the performance and projects of the culture department.

Chief Secretary Syed Mumtaz Ali Shah on the occasion said the tourism and recreational activities would be promoted at the Gorakh Hills, Kenjhar Lake, Nangar Parkar and on the coastal area of the Indus River.

He said the tourist spots of the province would be updated through Public Private Partnership (PPP) mode.

While directing the Public Private Partnership (PPP) Unit, the Chief Secretary said that the new tourist places should be discovered in coordination with the private organization in the province.

He further said that Lab-e-Mehran and Al-Manzer were on cards of development. Mumtaz Shah said that the province had more potential in tourismHe also directed the Works and Services department for the repair of Rani Kot and Nangar Parkar roads.

