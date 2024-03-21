Sindh Govt Decides To Draft Policy For Utilizing Thar's Coal For Gasification
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 21, 2024 | 09:10 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Mar, 2024) Sindh Government has decided to prepare draft policy in relation to make Liquid Gas and Fertilizer from Thar's Coal through which a foreign exchange worth US Dollars 500 million could be saved annually.
This was informed in a meeting of Sindh Coal Authority held here at the office of Energy department under the chair of provincial Minister Syed Nasir Hussain Shah on Thursday.
The meeting was informed that sample of the Coal excavated from Thar was checked up from South Asian Laboratory which has declared it fit for utilizing it for gasification.
The meeting was told that as a result of gas production from coal, country can save about 500 million dollars in foreign exchange annually.
The DG Sindh Coal Authority Haq Nawaz Shar and consultant Dr Fareed A Malik told the meeting that if we build an energy system from Thar's 175 billion tons of coal reserves, the energy import bill can be reduced by 50%, while green Pollution can also be avoided with coal technology.
Syed Nasir Hussain Shah said provincial government has decided to draft policy in that regard and he will personally hold meeting with Federal Energy Minister to discuss the matter so that project could be materialized.
The meeting was attended by Chairman Planing and Development Syed Najam Ahmed Shah, Secretary Energy Musadik Ahmed Khan, DG Sindh Coal Authority, Consultant and others officers.
