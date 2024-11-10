Sindh Govt decides to establish joint check posts at entry, exit routes: IG Sindh

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Nov, 2024) The Sindh government has decided to establish joint check posts of the police and other law enforcement agencies on the entry and exit routes of the province, especially the Northern Bypass.

This was said by Inspector General Sindh Police Ghulam Nabi Memon while speaking during his visit to Hub River Road and Machko Check Posts on Sunday.

Senior Superintendent Police Keamari briefed the IG Sindh on the ongoing checking and the current situation at the entry and exit routes.

The SSP informed that the police and other law enforcement agencies were active at the entry and exit routes.

The IG Sindh was informed that the check post is being assisted by special branch personnel equipped with modern equipment and K-9 trained detection dogs.

He was informed in the briefing that biometric verification of suspicious persons is also being carried out through the search app devices.

The IG Sindh reviewed the checking process of various vehicles coming from Balochistan at Machko check post.

Ghulam Nabi Memon also reviewed the checking procedure of Rangers Sindh and other agencies engaged on Hub River Road.

IG Memon said that the police and other law enforcement agencies would jointly check the vehicles. He said that 10 joint check posts will be established across the province. He also directed that check posts should be established on all important internal and external routes of the province.