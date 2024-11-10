Sindh Govt Decides To Establish Joint Check Posts At Entry, Exit Routes: IG Sindh
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 10, 2024 | 10:10 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Nov, 2024) The Sindh government has decided to establish joint check posts of the police and other law enforcement agencies on the entry and exit routes of the province, especially the Northern Bypass.
This was said by Inspector General Sindh Police Ghulam Nabi Memon while speaking during his visit to Hub River Road and Machko Check Posts on Sunday.
Senior Superintendent Police Keamari briefed the IG Sindh on the ongoing checking and the current situation at the entry and exit routes.
The SSP informed that the police and other law enforcement agencies were active at the entry and exit routes.
The IG Sindh was informed that the check post is being assisted by special branch personnel equipped with modern equipment and K-9 trained detection dogs.
He was informed in the briefing that biometric verification of suspicious persons is also being carried out through the search app devices.
The IG Sindh reviewed the checking process of various vehicles coming from Balochistan at Machko check post.
Ghulam Nabi Memon also reviewed the checking procedure of Rangers Sindh and other agencies engaged on Hub River Road.
IG Memon said that the police and other law enforcement agencies would jointly check the vehicles. He said that 10 joint check posts will be established across the province. He also directed that check posts should be established on all important internal and external routes of the province.
Recent Stories
Pakistan beat Australia in ODI series on their home ground after 22 years
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 November 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 November 2024
Names of 23 Pakistanis added to PCB for allegedly attacking ex-CJP Isa’s vehic ..
No increase in passport fee, clarifies Directorate of Immigration
Gang-rape suspect arrested in Bhakkar
Lahore tops list of world’s most polluted cities as smog crisis worsens
Birth anniversary of Dr. Allama Muhammad Iqbal today
Section 144 imposed in Rawalpindi amid PTI’s rally in Swabi
Passports Fees-Check complete details here
Pakistan, Australia to face off each other in final ODI tomorrow
24 killed, 50 injured in blast at Quetta Railways station
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Stronger action needed on clean air policy to combat smog: Dawar21 minutes ago
-
CBD Punjab reports substantial progress in construction of IT tower51 minutes ago
-
Pakistan pledges to ending violence against children at first-ever global ministerial conference in ..1 hour ago
-
AJK president seeks Austria’s influence in EU for resolving Kashmir dispute1 hour ago
-
Police conducts grand operation against drug peddlers, recover illicit liquor1 hour ago
-
Crackdown on fertilizer overpricing continues1 hour ago
-
Bilawal commends security forces for their successful operation in N. Waziristan2 hours ago
-
Security forces kill 4 Khwarij terrorist in 2 separate engagements2 hours ago
-
Bilawal extends congratulations to national cricket team2 hours ago
-
President commends Pak Army for conducting two successful operations against Khawarij2 hours ago
-
PM pays tribute to security forces for successful operation against Khawarij2 hours ago
-
Mainly dry weather Lahore, rain likely in Potohar areas in Punjab: PMD2 hours ago