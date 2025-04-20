Sindh Govt Decides To Establish Livestock Advisory Board
Faizan Hashmi Published April 20, 2025 | 07:30 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2025) Sindh Minister for Livestock and Fisheries Muhammad Ali Malkani has announced that the Sindh government is set to establish a Livestock Advisory Board in the near future.
The board will include representatives from sectors related to livestock, dairy, and meat, with the aim at promoting the sector through collaboration with all stakeholders.
He expressed these views while addressing the inaugural ceremony of Season 2025 at Surti Farm, organized by the Dairy Agriculture Livestock Farmers Association (DALFA), held last night in Karachi, a statement said.
The Minister said that the Department of Livestock and Fisheries, is not only encouraging local farmers and livestock owners but is also actively working to resolve their issues.
He said that efforts are underway to take effective measures to address national challenges such as food security.
Approximately 500 progressive farmers associated with the livestock and meat industry participated in the DALFA exhibition.
The purpose of the exhibition was to provide various breeds of livestock in Karachi to facilitate the commencement of sacrificial animal sales. While addressing the event, Provincial Minister Muhammad Ali Malkani appreciated the efforts of livestock and meat traders and reiterated that the Department of Livestock and Fisheries is fully supporting all stakeholders involved in the sector and will extend every possible assistance to those investing in it.
