Sindh Govt Decides To Establish Special Courts For Special Persons'rights

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Sat 10th August 2019 | 09:45 PM

Sindh govt decides to establish special courts for special persons'rights

Sindh Government has decided to establish special courts for the protection of the rights of special persons

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2019 ) :Sindh Government has decided to establish special courts for the protection of the rights of special persons.

Special Assistant to CM Sindh Syed Qasim Naveed Qamar here on Saturday while presiding over an official meeting said that these courts will be established in each district across the province.

Secretary DEPD Khalid Chachar, Additional Secretary Abu Bakar Madni, Deputy Secretary Shahzaib Shaikh and other officers also attended the meeting.

The meeting was informed that a summary had been moved to Chief Minister Sindh for approval and then it would be placed before Chief Justice of Sindh High Court for his concurrence, so that notification in this regard be issued.

