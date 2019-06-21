Sindh govt decides to give autonomy to SCJ Institute of Psychiatry: CS

Chief Secretary (CS) Sindh, Syed Mumtaz Ali Shah on Friday said the Sindh government has decided to give autonomy and independence to Sir Cowasjee Jehangir Institute of Psychiatry (SCJIP) Hyderabad, a mental health institute which is the largest of its kind in Pakistan

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jun, 2019 ) :Chief Secretary (CS) Sindh, Syed Mumtaz Ali Shah on Friday said the Sindh government has decided to give autonomy and independence to Sir Cowasjee Jehangir Institute of Psychiatry (SCJIP) Hyderabad, a mental health institute which is the largest of its kind in Pakistan.

This he said in a meeting held at Sindh Secretariat on Friday regarding SCJIP commonly known as Giddu Hospital, Hyderabad, said a statement.

In this regard on April 19, a committee was formed by the Sindh government to prepare draft legislation for an independent and autonomous institute, affiliated with Liaquat University of Medical and Health Sciences (LUMHS) Jamshoro.

The committee has submitted its initial draft and feasibility report to the CS Sindh.

The meeting discussed the initial draft and gave some recommendations to the committee.

The CS directed the committee to finalize the draft within a period of two months and final draft would be presented before the provincial cabinet for further recommendations and approval.

He also directed the secretary Health to prepare PC-I for the construction of state of art building of the institute.

Syed Mumtaz Ali stated that the provincial government wants to make this institute a state of the art, autonomous and international institute to keep it intact for the next 200 years as it has already existed for over 150 years.

The SCJ Institute should be affiliated with LUMHS Jamshoro for educational purposes, but it must be autonomous and independent, he said.

He further stated that top priority must be given to patients who are suffering from mental illnesses.

Medical Superintendent of SCJ informed the CS that the institute was built in 1865 by the Parsi philanthropist Sir Cowasji Jahangir and has been catering to mentally ill persons of not only Sindh but of all provinces in the country.

The number of OPD patients is increasing every year and according to the record in 2009 total 33,568 patients attended the OPD and last year the number of the patients was 77,264 and that is more than double within a period of nine years, the MS said.

He further informed the CS regarding illegal encroachments and allotments within the SCJ institute.

The CS assured the MS of SCJ that all encroachments would be removed and allotments would also be canceled.

The meeting was attended by the Secretary Health Saeed Ahmed Awan, members of the committee comprising LUMHS Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Bikha Ram, Sindh Mental Health Authority (SMHA) chairman Dr Karim Khowaja, SCJIP Medical Superintendent, Dr Aijaz Khanzada, Prof Dr Haroon, Dr Jamil Junejo, Prof Dr Moin Ahmed Ansari, LUMHS registrar Dr Murtaza Dayo and others officers of Sindh Health department.