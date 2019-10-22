Sindh Govt decides to increase capacity of drug rehab centers

Sindh Government will increase the capacity of drug rehabilitation centers by providing funds, medicine, psychiatrists and doctors to the centers working in the province

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2019 ) : Sindh Government will increase the capacity of drug rehabilitation centers by providing funds, medicine, psychiatrists and doctors to the centers working in the province.

This was decided in a meeting presided over by Chief Secretary Sindh Syed Mumtaz Ali Shah here on Tuesday.

The meeting was attended by IG Sindh Dr. Syed Kaleem Imam, Commissioner Karachi Iftikhar Ali Shallwani, Additional IG Ghulam Nabi Memon, Secretary Excise and Narcotics Department Abdul Haleem Sheikh, IG prisons Nusrat Manghan, VC Sindh Jinnah Medical University professor Tariq Rafiq, Muhammad Ramzan Chhipa and representatives of other social organizations running drug rehabilitations centers.

Speaking on the occasion, the chief secretary said police, ANF and other relevant departments were taking all measures to curb the menace of drug from the society. He said there was a dire need of rehabilitating the youth involved in drug addiction.

He further stated that the provincial government would provide all facilities to the rehabilitation centers to rehabilitate more drug addicts.

During the meeting, IGP Sindh stated that there was a visible decline in street crimes and vehicle theft in the city after the police started action against the drug peddlers.

He further stated that in 2019 as many as 3931 cases were against the drug peddlers in the city.

Additional IGP Karachi Ghulam Nabi Memon while briefing the meeting stated that as many as 5385 drug peddlers who were also involved in other street crimes/ vehicle theft had been arrested during 11 months of 2019.

He further stated that 40 kg heroin, 4115 kg chars, 23 kg opium, and 3 kg of crystal ice have also been recovered from these culprits.

The Additional IG also informed the meeting that the drug addicts were involved in street crimes and police did not have such big rehab facility.

The meeting was also informed that there were various rehabilitation facilities in Karachi but they did not have the capacity to keep such number of drug addicts in their facilities.

The chief secretary directed home department to declare rehabilitation centers as correction centers if there was any provision in the law and same prisoners would be send to correction centers after approval of the court.