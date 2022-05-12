Sindh govt decides to launch Rescue 1122 Service

The Sindh government has decided to start an Ambulance Service under Rescue 1122 from May 30 in Karachi

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th May, 2022 ) :The Sindh government has decided to start an Ambulance Service under Rescue 1122 from May 30 in Karachi.

Under the Service, 50 ambulances to start operation on the aforesaid date in the city.

It was informed in a meeting held under the chairmanship of the Sindh Chief Secretary (CS).

The meeting was also attended by the Advisor to Sindh Chief Minister on Law and Administrator Karachi Murtaza Wahab.

Trauma Centre and Rescue 1122 would also be launched in Larkana on May 30.

The Chief Secretary Dr. Mohammed Sohail Rajput said that the Service would also be started in other divisions and districts of the province.

He said that An ambulance and fire station would be set up at Indus Highway and Motorway.

He said that a QuicK Response Centre would also be established at a distance of every 10 kilometre in the metropolis.