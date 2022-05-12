UrduPoint.com

Sindh Govt Decides To Launch Rescue 1122 Service

Muhammad Irfan Published May 12, 2022 | 08:26 PM

Sindh govt decides to launch Rescue 1122 Service

The Sindh government has decided to start an Ambulance Service under Rescue 1122 from May 30 in Karachi

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th May, 2022 ) :The Sindh government has decided to start an Ambulance Service under Rescue 1122 from May 30 in Karachi.

Under the Service, 50 ambulances to start operation on the aforesaid date in the city.

It was informed in a meeting held under the chairmanship of the Sindh Chief Secretary (CS).

The meeting was also attended by the Advisor to Sindh Chief Minister on Law and Administrator Karachi Murtaza Wahab.

Trauma Centre and Rescue 1122 would also be launched in Larkana on May 30.

The Chief Secretary Dr. Mohammed Sohail Rajput said that the Service would also be started in other divisions and districts of the province.

He said that An ambulance and fire station would be set up at Indus Highway and Motorway.

He said that a QuicK Response Centre would also be established at a distance of every 10 kilometre in the metropolis.

Related Topics

Karachi Sindh Fire Chief Minister Motorway Larkana May Rescue 1122 From Government

Recent Stories

Global stocks slump on alarm over US inflation

Global stocks slump on alarm over US inflation

1 minute ago
 EU Likely to Move on Russian Oil Ban in Coming Wee ..

EU Likely to Move on Russian Oil Ban in Coming Weeks - State Dept.

1 minute ago
 CDA to install dancing fountain at Kashmir Chowk r ..

CDA to install dancing fountain at Kashmir Chowk roundabout

1 minute ago
 Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry delegat ..

Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry delegation congratulates DC Islamabad ..

1 minute ago
 Hot, dry weather forecast for Balochistan

Hot, dry weather forecast for Balochistan

1 minute ago
 KP minister demands release of funds for tribal di ..

KP minister demands release of funds for tribal districts

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.