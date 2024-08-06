Open Menu

Sindh Govt Decides To Move Bus Stands Out Of City With Free Shuttle Service For Commuters

Umer Jamshaid Published August 06, 2024 | 07:35 PM

Sindh Govt decides to move bus stands out of city with free shuttle service for commuters

The Sindh Government has decided to move all bus stands outside of the Metropolis and provide free shuttle service to the passengers

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2024) The Sindh Government has decided to move all bus stands outside of the Metropolis and provide free shuttle service to the passengers.

This was announced by senior Minister for Transport and Mass Transit Sharjeel Inam Memon while addressing the meeting of Transport department officers on Tuesday.

Sharjeel said a free shuttle service will be available for passengers from the old bus stands to the Bus terminal from August 14.

Senior Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon stated that the citizens of Karachi were facing hardships due to heavy vehicles, which also increases pressure on the roads. All bus stands are being shifted outside the city, and more modern facilities would be provided to passengers at the Karachi Bus Terminal, he added.

Memon instructed that efforts should be made to ensure that the citizens and travelers of Karachi do not face any inconvenience.

He said that measures should be taken to ensure that transporters were not harmed and that passengers can also benefit. A police check post is being established at the Karachi Bus Terminal to ensure the safety of passengers, he added.

Secretary Transport Asad Zaman, Commissioner Karachi Hassan Naqvi, Karachi Police Chief Javed Alam Odho, DIG Traffic Ahmed Nawaz Cheema and others participated in the meeting.

Related Topics

Karachi Sindh Police Vehicles Traffic August Post All From Government

Recent Stories

PTI challenges Election Act Amendment Bill before ..

PTI challenges Election Act Amendment Bill before SC

15 minutes ago
 LHC seeks reply on plea seeking recovery of missin ..

LHC seeks reply on plea seeking recovery of missing journalist from Sambrial

45 minutes ago
 Pakistan announces 17-member squad for Test series ..

Pakistan announces 17-member squad for Test series against Bangladesh

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 August 2024

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 August 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 August 2024

5 hours ago
 DPM Dar pays respects at Roza-e-Rasool (SAW)

DPM Dar pays respects at Roza-e-Rasool (SAW)

14 hours ago
Kamala Harris picks Tim Walz, a State Governor, f ..

Kamala Harris picks Tim Walz, a State Governor, for VP

14 hours ago
 Indonesian forces retrieve New Zealand pilot's bod ..

Indonesian forces retrieve New Zealand pilot's body in Papua

14 hours ago
 Kundi pays tribute to Nazir Hussain Dhoki

Kundi pays tribute to Nazir Hussain Dhoki

15 hours ago
 LHC stops shifting of neurosurgery, orthopaedic se ..

LHC stops shifting of neurosurgery, orthopaedic services to Nishtar-II

15 hours ago
 MOFA issues travel advisory for Pakistan nationals ..

MOFA issues travel advisory for Pakistan nationals in Lebanon

15 hours ago
 PEC Election 2024-2027: PEF Candidate Engr. Dr. Kh ..

PEC Election 2024-2027: PEF Candidate Engr. Dr. Khawaja Riffat Hassan Promises T ..

15 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan