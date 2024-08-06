- Home
Sindh Govt Decides To Move Bus Stands Out Of City With Free Shuttle Service For Commuters
Umer Jamshaid Published August 06, 2024 | 07:35 PM
The Sindh Government has decided to move all bus stands outside of the Metropolis and provide free shuttle service to the passengers
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2024) The Sindh Government has decided to move all bus stands outside of the Metropolis and provide free shuttle service to the passengers.
This was announced by senior Minister for Transport and Mass Transit Sharjeel Inam Memon while addressing the meeting of Transport department officers on Tuesday.
Sharjeel said a free shuttle service will be available for passengers from the old bus stands to the Bus terminal from August 14.
Senior Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon stated that the citizens of Karachi were facing hardships due to heavy vehicles, which also increases pressure on the roads. All bus stands are being shifted outside the city, and more modern facilities would be provided to passengers at the Karachi Bus Terminal, he added.
Memon instructed that efforts should be made to ensure that the citizens and travelers of Karachi do not face any inconvenience.
He said that measures should be taken to ensure that transporters were not harmed and that passengers can also benefit. A police check post is being established at the Karachi Bus Terminal to ensure the safety of passengers, he added.
Secretary Transport Asad Zaman, Commissioner Karachi Hassan Naqvi, Karachi Police Chief Javed Alam Odho, DIG Traffic Ahmed Nawaz Cheema and others participated in the meeting.
