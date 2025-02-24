Sindh Govt Decides To Organize Girls, Boys Marathon In Thar Desert Mithi
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 24, 2025 | 10:04 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2025) The Sindh government has decided to organize a girls and boys marathon in the Thar Desert, Mithi.
The Sindh Minister for Sports, Sardar Muhammad Baksh Mahar has said that the Sindh government has decided to hold a two-day Thar Sports Festival in the Thar Desert, Mithi.
Around 1,500 athletes will participate in the girls and boys marathon during the festival. Moreover, the event will feature horse and camel races, tug-of-war, Kodi Kodi, girls' cricket, Vanjh Vati, and a musical night.
The sports festival will run from February 26 to 27, with the opening ceremony taking place on February 26 at 10:00 am at the Marvi Cricket Ground in Mithi.
The Sports Minister further said that the Sindh government has decided to organize a girls' marathon in Mithi for the first time. In the Thar Marathon, 600 girls and 900 boys will participate. He urged the people of Thar to actively participate in the sports festival.
Provincial ministers, elected representatives, Sindh Sports Secretary Abdul Aleem Lashari, and others will attend the Thar Sports Festival.
