Sindh govt decides to out-source Mai Bakhtawar Airport

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2019 ) : Sindh Government has decided to out-source the Mai Bakhtawar Airport in Thar , said Sindh Minister for Energy, Imtiaz A Shaikh chairing a meeting of Sindh Coal Authority (SCA) here on Tuesday.

Mentioning that Civil Aviation Authority has issued a license to SCA authorizing it to turn functional the airport in Thar, he said in view of the ground realities provincial government has decided to out-source the facility.

"We, as per public-private mode would invite open bidding and select the most fitting private company for the purpose,"said the Minister.

The meeting that was also attended by MPAs Faqir Sher Mohammad Balalani, Mohammad Qasim Soomro and Sadhumal Surrender Walsai was further informed that approval for coal mining in four new blocks of Thar has also been approved.

"To expedite the process of mining international bidding is also being invited," said the Minister.

Imtiaz A Shaikh also mentioned that Saudi Arabia has expressed its deep interest in the conversion of (Thar) coal into gas and to produce fertilizer.

"The matter is being discussed through Federal government," he told the meeting.

Chairperson, Sindh Planning and Development board, Naheed Shah Durrani; Sindh Secretary for Energy, Mussadaq Ahmad Khan;Additional Secretary for Finance, Iffat Malik and Director General of Sindh Coal Authority, Khadim Hussain Channa along with other concerned officials were also present on the occasion.