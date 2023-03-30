Sindh Govt decides to pay advance salaries/pensions in view of Eid-ul-Fitr by April 17

(@FahadShabbir)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2023 ) :Sindh Government on Thursday decided to give full pay and allowances and full pension for the month of April 2023, in advance to all Muslim employees and pensioners of Sindh including work-charged and contingent paid establishment, on account of Eid-ul-Fitr expected on April 21 or 22, 2023.

A notification issued to this effect said that advance pay and pension will be paid by April 17, instead of May 2, 2023.