UrduPoint.com

Sindh Govt Decides To Pay Advance Salaries/pensions In View Of Eid-ul-Fitr By April 17

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 30, 2023 | 09:54 PM

Sindh Govt decides to pay advance salaries/pensions in view of Eid-ul-Fitr by April 17

Sindh Government on Thursday decided to give full pay and allowances and full pension for the month of April 2023, in advance to all Muslim employees and pensioners of Sindh including work-charged and contingent paid establishment, on account of Eid-ul-Fitr expected on April 21 or 22, 2023

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2023 ) :Sindh Government on Thursday decided to give full pay and allowances and full pension for the month of April 2023, in advance to all Muslim employees and pensioners of Sindh including work-charged and contingent paid establishment, on account of Eid-ul-Fitr expected on April 21 or 22, 2023.

A notification issued to this effect said that advance pay and pension will be paid by April 17, instead of May 2, 2023.

Related Topics

Sindh April May Muslim All Government

Recent Stories

Mansour bin Zayed attends Iftar banquet held in hi ..

Mansour bin Zayed attends Iftar banquet held in his honour

18 minutes ago
 US Concerned by Detention of Wall Street Journal R ..

US Concerned by Detention of Wall Street Journal Reporter in Russia - Blinken

14 minutes ago
 Sanctions Imposed on Russian Athletes Over Moscow' ..

Sanctions Imposed on Russian Athletes Over Moscow's Violation of Olympic Truce - ..

14 minutes ago
 France's Macron dismisses unrest, promises drought ..

France's Macron dismisses unrest, promises drought action plan

14 minutes ago
 Sanjrani condoles martyrdom of DSP, others in Lakk ..

Sanjrani condoles martyrdom of DSP, others in Lakki Marwat explosion

14 minutes ago
 Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi annou ..

Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi announces to hold sports competitio ..

14 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.