Sindh govt decides to pay salary of Eidul Azha

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jul, 2020 ) :The Sindh government on Friday decided to pay salary and allowances and pension for the month of July 2020 in advance to its all provincial government servants and pensioners on account of Eidul Azha.

The Eidul Azha is expected to fall on July 31 or August 01, 2020. Keeping in view the aforsaid dates, the Sindh government has decided that full pay and allowances and full pension forthe month of July 2020 shall be paid in advance to all its employees and pensioners includingwork-charged and contingent paid staff on July 27, 2020 instead of August 01, 2020.