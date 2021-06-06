UrduPoint.com
Sindh Govt Decides To Reopen Educational Institutions From June 7

Muhammad Irfan 1 day ago Sun 06th June 2021 | 06:00 PM

Sindh govt decides to reopen educational institutions from June 7

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jun, 2021 ) :Sindh government has decided to reopen educational institutions for classes nine and above from June 7 (Monday) with strict observance of standard operating procedures (SOPs).

Such decision was taken in a meeting of the provincial task force on Covid-19 held here on Sunday. The meeting was chaired by Syed Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah.

The meeting decided that restaurants would be allowed to remain open for outdoor dining until 12:00.

Sindh government also allowed businesses to remain open till 8pm instead of 6pm.

Chief Minister said all shopkeepers would also have to get vaccinated and keep proofs of their vaccination at their shops.

Sea view and beaches will also be opened, Syed Murad Ali Shah said, adding that Salons and barber shops will be allowed to open and outdoor weddings will be allowed after two weeks.

The Chief Minister said that strict SOPs will have to be followed by markets, salons and at the beach.

