Sindh Govt Decides To Reopen Schools With 50% Attendance From August 23 (Revised)

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Tue 17th August 2021 | 06:40 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2021 ) :Sindh education Minister Syed Sardar Ali Shah Tuesday said that the schools would be reopened with 50% attendance from August 23.

Such decision was taken in the meeting of Sindh Education Department's steering committee which was held here under the chairmanship of Sindh Education Minister Syed Sardar Ali Shah.

Parliamentary Secretary on Health Qasim Soomro, representatives of parents and school unions attended the meeting.

The schools would be reopened with strict adherence to COVID-19 SOPs, he further told, reiterating that the parents would have to submit the vaccination certificates to schools.

The meeting of steering committee was convened to take a final decision on whether or not schools should be reopened from August 23 in the province.

Officials of the health department briefed the meeting about the COVID-19 situation in the province and also suggested that schools should be reopened with 50% attendance.

Participants suggested that educational institutions with 100% vaccination should be allowed to reopen.

