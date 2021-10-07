Sindh Govt decides to start water sports on Hawks Bay: Administrator Karachi

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Oct, 2021 ) :Administrator Karachi Barrister Murtaza Wahab on Thursday said that the provincial government has decided to start water sports on Hawks Bay with the help of private sector.

He made the remarks while visiting Hawksbay and reviewing arrangements for water sports.

The Administrator Karachi said that it is good news for the citizens that the opening of water sports project will be done in next three weeks.

He said that "Water sports have been neglected in the past.

The implementation of this project will provide a great and healthy recreation to the citizens for which we are using the beach," he said.

Wahab said that Jet boats have been procured for the purpose and Hawksbay road is repaired while new roads have also been constructed. Road from Machli Chowk to Canap is also being constructed to facilitate the movement of citizens.

The Administrator Karachi said that efforts were being made to provide good entertainment to the people of the city.