UrduPoint.com

Sindh Govt Decides To Start Water Sports On Hawks Bay: Administrator Karachi

Muhammad Irfan 21 seconds ago Thu 07th October 2021 | 06:30 PM

Sindh Govt decides to start water sports on Hawks Bay: Administrator Karachi

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Oct, 2021 ) :Administrator Karachi Barrister Murtaza Wahab on Thursday said that the provincial government has decided to start water sports on Hawks Bay with the help of private sector.

He made the remarks while visiting Hawksbay and reviewing arrangements for water sports.

The Administrator Karachi said that it is good news for the citizens that the opening of water sports project will be done in next three weeks.

He said that "Water sports have been neglected in the past.

The implementation of this project will provide a great and healthy recreation to the citizens for which we are using the beach," he said.

Wahab said that Jet boats have been procured for the purpose and Hawksbay road is repaired while new roads have also been constructed. Road from Machli Chowk to Canap is also being constructed to facilitate the movement of citizens.

The Administrator Karachi said that efforts were being made to provide good entertainment to the people of the city.

Related Topics

Karachi Sports Water Road From Government

Recent Stories

Promising Real Performance realme C21Y Set to Exci ..

Promising Real Performance realme C21Y Set to Excite realme Fans in Pakistan

27 minutes ago
 55 Italian companies present innovative solutions ..

55 Italian companies present innovative solutions to tackle climate challenges a ..

31 minutes ago
 8th October to be marked as National Pink Illumina ..

8th October to be marked as National Pink Illumination Day across Pakistan

32 minutes ago
 Sultan bin Ahmed Al Qasimi praises Al Sharqiya Kal ..

Sultan bin Ahmed Al Qasimi praises Al Sharqiya Kalba TV employees’ efforts

46 minutes ago
 Khawla Art and Cultural Foundation celebrates firs ..

Khawla Art and Cultural Foundation celebrates first anniversary

1 hour ago
 Sharjah Crown Prince opens SCC session of 10th leg ..

Sharjah Crown Prince opens SCC session of 10th legislative term

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.