Sindh Govt decides to stop anti-encroachment operation across Sindh: Spokesman

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2021 ) :Sindh Government Spokesman and CM Advisor on Law Barrister Murtuza Wahab on Wednesday said that the provincial government had decided to stop anti-encroachment operation across Sindh.

"The anti-encroachment operation from Karachi to Kashmore will be temporarily suspended. The Sindh government has prepared an ordinance to stop the anti-encroachment operation. A commission will be set up under the ordinance to determine which non-commercial structures must not be demolished," he said this while addressing a news conference in Sindh Assembly Committee Room here.

Barrister Murtaza Wahab said that a tragic incident took place on Wednesday in which lawyer Irfan Mehr was martyred. Condemning the incident he said that the accused will be arrested at the earliest.

He said that immediately after the incident, the Sindh Chief Minister met the police officials and also held a meeting on law and order.

He said that the chief minister took all the details from Additional IG Karachi. Whoever is behind the killing will be arrested and brought to justice, he added.

He added that the Sindh government had said more than once that it is the duty of the government to protect the lives and property of the citizens and that is why laws are being made.

He said that the PPP passed a resolution in the Sindh Assembly on the issue anti-encroachment drive and urged the need of legislation so as to reduce miseries of the citizens.

He said that action should be taken against the establishments which are on drains but such buildings which had been constructed and are affecting the flow of water should not be acted upon.

The PPP drafted the ordinance draft and sent to the Governor. "The Sindh Governor will approve the draft of the ordinance," he hoped and added the ordinance was made purely in the interest of the citizens.

He said that the law is the same in Sindh as it is in Punjab but only a paragraph was added that the anti-encroachment drive should be stopped immediately until the committee decides.

He said that the retired judge will be the head of the commission and it will decide whether to regularize the construction or not. Murtaza said that they would also get the ordinance passed by the assembly.