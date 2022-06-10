Sindh govt decides to take action against dumping waste in residential areas, canals

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jun, 2022 ) :The Sindh government has decided to take action against domestic, industrial and hospital waste dumped in residential areas and canals in the province.

In first phase, the violators will be served show cause notices and after 30 days, industries which do not install treatment plants will be closed and sealed.

This was stated by the Sindh Minister for Environment, Climate Change and Coastal Development Ismail Rahu while presiding over a meeting of Environment department.

He directed the officers to take action and submit monthly report, no matter how powerful one may be to spread environmental pollution.

In a briefing to the Provincial Minister Ismail Rahu, DG SEPA Naeem Ahmed Mughal said that 200 treatment plants have been set up in Sindh's industries and about 50 more were being set up.

Ismail Rahu said that officers should patrol the city roads and smoke emitting vehicles should be stopped in collaboration with the traffic police.

He said that 110 places of Air Quality Index have been surveyed in Karachi where the Air Quality Index has been recorded 250 which is quite dangerous. The quality is better, the dust spread around the main highways of urban areas also spreads the disease for which the relevant agencies ensure cleanliness.

Ismail Rahu said that dust from cotton factories in Ghotki and Sanghar is dangerous, warning has been issued to them, besides warning has also been issued to 36 rice mills blowing dust outside Larkana and other cities. Strict action has also been taken against brick kilns.

He directed to invite local bodies, Water Sewerage board, Sindh Solid Waste Management, KMC and other agencies to participate in the next meeting.

The meeting was attended by Additional Chief Secretary Hassan Iqbal, DG SEPA Naeem Ahmed Mughal, Director Environment Imran Ahmed and other Divisional Officers.