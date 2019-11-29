UrduPoint.com
Sindh Govt Decides To Take Action Against Encroachment: Chief Secretary Sindh

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Fri 29th November 2019 | 07:27 PM

The Sindh Government has decided to take strict action against encroachments and to lodge FIR under the Anti-Encroachment Laws in this regard

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2019 ) :The Sindh Government has decided to take strict action against encroachments and to lodge FIR under the Anti-Encroachment Laws in this regard.

This was decided in a meeting chaired by Chief Secretary (CS) Sindh Syed Mumtaz Ali Shah here on Friday.

The meeting was attended by Senior Member board of Revenue Qazi Shahid Pervez, Commissioner Karachi Iftikhar Shallwani,Additional IG Karachi Ghulam Nabi Memon, Metropolitan Commissioner Saifur Rehman and others.

The participants of the meeting reviewed the ongoing activities against the encroachments in the city.

The Chief Secretary lauded the role of police in the anti-encroachment drive.

The Commissioner Karachi told the meeting that anti-encroachment operations were continued in the city. The traffic flow has improved due to removal of encroachments, he added.

He said that many problems were now being solved.

He told the participants that the negligent officers would face stern departmental action.

