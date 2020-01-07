UrduPoint.com
Sindh Govt Decides To Write Letter To Federal Govt Seeking Shifting Of PTDC Assets

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 3 minutes ago Tue 07th January 2020 | 04:43 PM

Sindh govt decides to write letter to federal govt seeking shifting of PTDC assets

Sindh Government has decided to write a letter to federal government for assets transferring of Naya Pakistan tourism development corporation (PTDC)

Karachi (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 07th January, 2020) Sindh Government has decided to write a letter to Federal government for assets transferring of Naya Pakistan tourism development corporation (PTDC) .As per media reports, decision has been taken in Sindh cabinet meeting.

The members were informed during briefing that PTDC has seven assets in Sindh.

This includes PTDC motel hacks B, 32 canals land in Sukkur, 9 canals land in Hyderabad, tourism facility centre Karachi, Hotel in Mohenjo Daro, TIC Thatta and also included Bhanpur 6 canals land.These projects should be shifted to Sindh under 18th amendment but it has not been done so, therefore, decision has been taken to write a letter to federal government seeking shifting of these assets to Sindh..

More Stories From Pakistan

