Sindh govt declares 20 districts of province to be calamity affected areas

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2020 ) :Sindh Government had declared 20 Districts of the province to be calamity affected areas under Calamity Act of 1958.

According to the notification issued here on Saturday, of total calamity hit districts, six districts are of Karachi division, nine districts of Hyderabad division, three districts of Mirpurkhas division and two districts of Shaheed Benazirabad division.

Six districts of Karachi division are Karachi West, Karachi South, Karachi East, Karachi Central, Korangi Karachi and Malir Karchi.

Similarly, nine districts of Hyderabad division included Hyderabad, Matiari, Sujawal, Jamshoro, Dadu, Badin, Thatta, Tando Muhammad Khan and Tando Allahyar included.

In the same, the three districts of Mirpurkhas divisions are Mirpurkhas, Tharparkar and Umerkot.

Two districts of Shaheed Benazirabad division included Shaheed Benazirabad and Sanghar.