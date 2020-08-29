UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Sindh Govt Declares 20 Districts Of Province To Be Calamity Affected Areas

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Sat 29th August 2020 | 09:51 PM

Sindh govt declares 20 districts of province to be calamity affected areas

Sindh Government had declared 20 Districts of the province to be calamity affected areas under Calamity Act of 1958

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2020 ) :Sindh Government had declared 20 Districts of the province to be calamity affected areas under Calamity Act of 1958.

According to the notification issued here on Saturday, of total calamity hit districts, six districts are of Karachi division, nine districts of Hyderabad division, three districts of Mirpurkhas division and two districts of Shaheed Benazirabad division.

Six districts of Karachi division are Karachi West, Karachi South, Karachi East, Karachi Central, Korangi Karachi and Malir Karchi.

Similarly, nine districts of Hyderabad division included Hyderabad, Matiari, Sujawal, Jamshoro, Dadu, Badin, Thatta, Tando Muhammad Khan and Tando Allahyar included.

In the same, the three districts of Mirpurkhas divisions are Mirpurkhas, Tharparkar and Umerkot.

Two districts of Shaheed Benazirabad division included Shaheed Benazirabad and Sanghar.

Related Topics

Karachi Sindh Martyrs Shaheed Hyderabad Same Jamshoro Thatta Badin Tando Allahyar Tando Muhammad Khan Sanghar Dadu Matiari Tharparkar Korangi Malir Sujawal Government

Recent Stories

Youm e Ashura an icon of exceptional significance ..

4 minutes ago

Russian Reporters Return Home After Expulsion From ..

4 minutes ago

Karachi's main procession of 9th Muharram-ul-Haram ..

4 minutes ago

IGP reviews security arrangements for Muharram

4 minutes ago

Youm e Ashura imparts lesson of sacrifice: Speaker ..

1 hour ago

3000 police personnel to perform security duty on ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.