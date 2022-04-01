UrduPoint.com

Sindh Govt Declares April 04 As Public Holiday On Account Of Zulfikar Ali Bhutto's Anniversary

Muhammad Irfan Published April 01, 2022 | 04:00 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Apr, 2022 ) :The Sindh government on Friday declared April 04 as a public holiday on the occasion of 43rd martyrdom annivarsary of Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto, the former Prime Minister, throughout the province of Sindh, except essential services and those engaged in prevention and control ofCovid-19 emergency, for all offices, autonomous, semi-autonomous bodies, corporations and local councils under the administrative control of the Sindh government.

This was stated in a notification issued here on Friday.

