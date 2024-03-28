Sindh Govt Declares April 4 Public Holiday On ZA Bhutto's Death Anniversary
Faizan Hashmi Published March 28, 2024 | 08:37 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Mar, 2024) Sindh Government has declared April 4 (Thursday) a public Holiday on the 45th Martyrdom anniversary of former Prime Minister Quaid e Awam Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto Shaheed.
According to the notification, all government offices, Autonomous bodies, Semi-Autonomous bodies, Corporations and Local Councils under the administrative control of the Sindh government, except essential services, will remain closed across the province on April 4, 2024.
