Sindh Govt Declares April 4 Public Holiday On ZA Bhutto's Death Anniversary

Faizan Hashmi Published March 28, 2024 | 08:37 PM

Sindh Government has declared April 4 (Thursday) a public Holiday on the 45th Martyrdom anniversary of former Prime Minister Quaid e Awam Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto Shaheed

According to the notification, all government offices, Autonomous bodies, Semi-Autonomous bodies, Corporations and Local Councils under the administrative control of the Sindh government, except essential services, will remain closed across the province on April 4, 2024.

