Sindh Government has declared April 4 (Thursday) a public Holiday on the 45th Martyrdom anniversary of former Prime Minister Quaid e Awam Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto Shaheed

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Mar, 2024) Sindh Government has declared April 4 (Thursday) a public Holiday on the 45th Martyrdom anniversary of former Prime Minister Quaid e Awam Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto Shaheed.

According to the notification, all government offices, Autonomous bodies, Semi-Autonomous bodies, Corporations and Local Councils under the administrative control of the Sindh government, except essential services, will remain closed across the province on April 4, 2024.