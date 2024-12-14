Open Menu

Sindh Govt Declares Dec 25 As Public Holiday

Faizan Hashmi Published December 14, 2024 | 05:20 PM

Sindh govt declares Dec 25 as public holiday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Dec, 2024) The Sindh government has declared December 25 (Wednesday) as a public holiday on the occasion of Quaid-e-Azam Day and Christmas for all offices, autonomous bodies, semi-autonomous bodies, corporations and local councils under the administrative control of the Sindh government except those engaged in essential services.

This was stated in a notification issued on Saturday.

