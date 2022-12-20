(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2022 ) :The Sindh government Tuesday declared December 27 as a public holiday in the province on the occasion of the Martyrdom (Shahadat) of Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto.

According to a notification issued here, the holiday has been announced for all the offices, autonomous, semi-autonomous bodies, corporations and local councils under the administrative control of the Sindh government, except the essential services, those engaged in Covid-19 emergency and flood relief duties.