Sindh Govt Declares December 27 As Public Holiday

Muhammad Irfan Published December 20, 2022 | 04:30 PM

Sindh govt declares December 27 as public holiday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2022 ) :Sindh government, on Tuesday, declared December 27 as public holiday across the province on account of 15th death anniversary of Shaheed Benazir Bhutto.

Chief Secretary Sindh Dr. Muhammad Sohail Rajput, through a notification issued here, announced that all the offices, autonomous and semi-autonomous bodies, corporations and local councils under the administrative control of the provincial government would observe public holiday on December 27, 2022.

However, essential services and those engaged in COVID-19 emergency and flood duties would perform their duties as normal, the notification added.

