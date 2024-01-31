Open Menu

Sindh Govt Declares Feb 5 As Public Holiday Across The Province

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 31, 2024 | 02:40 PM

Sindh Govt declares Feb 5 as public holiday across the province

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2024) Sindh Government has announced to observe February 05 (Friday) as a public Holiday across the province in connection with "Kashmir Solidarity Day".

According to a notification issued here on Wednesday, February 05 will be observed as a public holiday across the province on the occasion of "Kashmir Solidarity Day, except for those engaged in essential services, all public and private institutions will remain closed.

To signify political and moral support in the struggle for self-determination and to honour their martyrs, a one-minute silence will be observed at about 20 am on February 05, the notification stated.

Related Topics

Sindh Martyrs Shaheed February Moral All Government

Recent Stories

Imran Khan, Bushra Bibi jailed for 14 years in Tho ..

Imran Khan, Bushra Bibi jailed for 14 years in Thoshakhana case

4 hours ago
 Federal Cabinet approves digitization plan FBR: Sh ..

Federal Cabinet approves digitization plan FBR: Shamshad

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 31 January 2024

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 31 January 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 31 January 2024

6 hours ago
 Interior Minister condemns terrorist attack in Mac ..

Interior Minister condemns terrorist attack in Machh

15 hours ago
 Queen Camilla takes public reins in King Charles's ..

Queen Camilla takes public reins in King Charles's absence

15 hours ago
Governor Punjab spends day with thalassemia childr ..

Governor Punjab spends day with thalassemia children

15 hours ago
 Court awards 10 year imprisonment to drug peddler

Court awards 10 year imprisonment to drug peddler

15 hours ago
 Police arrest two drug peddlers, recover illicit l ..

Police arrest two drug peddlers, recover illicit liquor

15 hours ago
 Nawaz aims to replicate past economic success with ..

Nawaz aims to replicate past economic success with new recovery efforts

15 hours ago
 Commissioner visits different schools, inspect pol ..

Commissioner visits different schools, inspect polling station setup

15 hours ago
 Revenue department officials important in general ..

Revenue department officials important in general election :DC.

15 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan