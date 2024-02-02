Sindh govt declares Feb 8 as public holiday

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2024) The Sindh government has declared February 8 (Thursday) as public holiday throughout the province on the occasion of general elections.

According to notification issued here by the Chief Secretary Sindh, all offices, autonomous bodies, semi autonomous bodies, corporations, Local Councils and private organizations/ institutions in the province except essential services and the departments and officers/officials engaged in election duties, will be closed on the General Elections Day.