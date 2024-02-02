Open Menu

Sindh Govt Declares Feb 8 As Public Holiday

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 02, 2024 | 02:50 PM

Sindh govt declares Feb 8 as public holiday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2024) The Sindh government has declared February 8 (Thursday) as public holiday throughout the province on the occasion of general elections.

According to notification issued here by the Chief Secretary Sindh, all offices, autonomous bodies, semi autonomous bodies, corporations, Local Councils and private organizations/ institutions in the province except essential services and the departments and officers/officials engaged in election duties, will be closed on the General Elections Day.

Related Topics

Election Sindh February All Government

Recent Stories

Justice Shahid Jamil Khan resigns as LHC judge

Justice Shahid Jamil Khan resigns as LHC judge

2 hours ago
 Court issues detailed verdict in Toshakhana case a ..

Court issues detailed verdict in Toshakhana case against Imran, his wife Bushra

2 hours ago
 Open Sud de France tennis tournament: Olivetti, We ..

Open Sud de France tennis tournament: Olivetti, Weissborn reach semifinals

2 hours ago
 UAE announces ‘Zero Bureaucracy Program’ to re ..

UAE announces ‘Zero Bureaucracy Program’ to reduce bureaucracy

3 hours ago
 No space for Islamophobia in Canada: PM Trudeau

No space for Islamophobia in Canada: PM Trudeau

3 hours ago
 Kakar launches PM’s Mind Sports initiative for S ..

Kakar launches PM’s Mind Sports initiative for Schools in Islamabad

4 hours ago
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 2 February 2024

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 02 February 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 02 February 2024

6 hours ago
 JUP leader announces withdrawal of candidates in f ..

JUP leader announces withdrawal of candidates in favor of PPP

15 hours ago
 Pakistan calls for full implementation of ICJ judg ..

Pakistan calls for full implementation of ICJ judgment on Gaza; urges UNSC to pl ..

15 hours ago
 Sunni Tehreek announces to support MQM-P in Hydera ..

Sunni Tehreek announces to support MQM-P in Hyderabad

15 hours ago
 MQM gears up campaign for upcoming election

MQM gears up campaign for upcoming election

15 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan