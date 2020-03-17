Sindh Govt. declares health emergency: Nasir Hussain Shah

Sindh Minister for Information, Nasir Hussain Shah Tuesday said 'Health Emergency' was declared in the entire province because the number of Coronavirus patients was rapidly increasing reached till 150

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2020 ) :Sindh Minister for Information, Nasir Hussain Shah Tuesday said 'Health Emergency' was declared in the entire province because the number of Coronavirus patients was rapidly increasing reached till 150.

Talking to media persons here at the DC office, Sukkur, he made it clear that there is no shortage of test kits and the Sindh government has imported 10,000 kits for testing coronavirus while Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah had already informed the people through social media account.

He said of the 8,000 people who had returned from Iran, the authorities could only tested 400 people so far.

Nasir Shah said on the directives of Sindh CM, appropriate action was being taken against the hoarders and profiteers selling necessary medicines, masks at higher price.

The provincial minister for information said it was Primary responsibility of Federal government to screen passengers at borders and airports.

He said coronavirus has become a pandemic calling for responsible behavior by the entire society, including business community, medical sector and the media. The Minster advised people not to feel panic and adopt personal hygiene to protect against the disease.

On the occasion, an epidemiologist, Dr Abdul Bari advised the people to undertake regular washing of hands with soap, covering mouth while sneezing and coughing and avoid to shake hands which helpful to save oneself from Coronavirus.