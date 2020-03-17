UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Sindh Govt. Declares Health Emergency: Nasir Hussain Shah

Umer Jamshaid 40 seconds ago Tue 17th March 2020 | 07:47 PM

Sindh Govt. declares health emergency: Nasir Hussain Shah

Sindh Minister for Information, Nasir Hussain Shah Tuesday said 'Health Emergency' was declared in the entire province because the number of Coronavirus patients was rapidly increasing reached till 150

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2020 ) :Sindh Minister for Information, Nasir Hussain Shah Tuesday said 'Health Emergency' was declared in the entire province because the number of Coronavirus patients was rapidly increasing reached till 150.

Talking to media persons here at the DC office, Sukkur, he made it clear that there is no shortage of test kits and the Sindh government has imported 10,000 kits for testing coronavirus while Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah had already informed the people through social media account.

He said of the 8,000 people who had returned from Iran, the authorities could only tested 400 people so far.

Nasir Shah said on the directives of Sindh CM, appropriate action was being taken against the hoarders and profiteers selling necessary medicines, masks at higher price.

The provincial minister for information said it was Primary responsibility of Federal government to screen passengers at borders and airports.

He said coronavirus has become a pandemic calling for responsible behavior by the entire society, including business community, medical sector and the media. The Minster advised people not to feel panic and adopt personal hygiene to protect against the disease.

On the occasion, an epidemiologist, Dr Abdul Bari advised the people to undertake regular washing of hands with soap, covering mouth while sneezing and coughing and avoid to shake hands which helpful to save oneself from Coronavirus.

Related Topics

Sindh Shortage Chief Minister Business Iran Social Media Bari Sukkur Nasir Price Murad Ali Shah Media From Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

ESMA achieves significant change in consumer cultu ..

48 minutes ago

20 profiteers fined in Faisalabad

2 minutes ago

Brussels Airlines suspends all flights for a month ..

2 minutes ago

230 professional alm seekers held during last 24 h ..

2 minutes ago

UK Pilot's Union Expresses Disappointment With Bri ..

2 minutes ago

Russian Diplomatic Missions Suspend Visa Issuance ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.