- Home
- Pakistan
- News
- Sindh govt declares holiday in 14 districts including Karachi due to LG by-polls on Sept 24
Sindh Govt Declares Holiday In 14 Districts Including Karachi Due To LG By-polls On Sept 24
Sumaira FH Published September 22, 2025 | 08:00 PM
The Government of Sindh has announced closed holiday on September 24, Wednesday, in 14 districts of the province on the occasion of Local Government (LG) by-elections to facilitate voters to cast their votes at the polling stations
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Sep, 2025) The Government of Sindh has announced closed holiday on September 24, Wednesday, in 14 districts of the province on the occasion of Local Government (LG) by-elections to facilitate voters to cast their votes at the polling stations.
According to a notification issues here on Tuesday, the closed holiday has been declared, on the instructions of the Election Commission of Pakistan, within the limits of constituencies of districts including Ghotki, Sukkur, Khairpur, Mirpurkhas, Umerkot, Matiari, Hyderabad, Jamshoro, Dadu, Badin, Thatta, Karachi West, Karachi East and Karachi Keamari.
Recent Stories
Sindh govt declares holiday in 14 districts including Karachi due to LG by-polls ..
MoF organises forum on digital participation in government decision-making
Pilot project planned for instant cash aid in disaster-hit areas
XPRIZE Water Scarcity announces qualified teams advancing to next stage of compe ..
MBZUAI launches weather forecasting training programme
Gross banks’ assets up 1.0% to AED5,024.1 billion at end of July 2025: CBUAE
Fleet of double-decker buses to arrive in Karachi in coming weeks: Sharjeel
Fujairah CP receives CEO of Sheikh Khalifa Hospital in Fujairah
UAE launches BRIDGE Summit, bringing together over 60,000 participants in Abu Dh ..
ADX lists region’s first thematic ETF, offering investors access to pioneers i ..
Sharjah Ruler attends opening of 25th SINF
US-UAE Business Council hosts UAE Chief AI Officers
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Illegal bus stands, kiosks demolished on Sehwan road in Jamshoro12 minutes ago
-
Commissioner Rawalpindi directs strict implementation of fixed prices12 minutes ago
-
No negligence to be tolerated on development works in Quetta: Mandokhel12 minutes ago
-
Alhamra to host talk with Dr. Musarrat Hassan at Art Museum12 minutes ago
-
Eid Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH) celebrated with religious fervor12 minutes ago
-
Sher Afzal challenges application of anti-terrorism law in FIR22 minutes ago
-
CDA, SNGPL to expedite gas pipeline replacement in Islamabad’s G-6 and Blue Area22 minutes ago
-
Dengue outbreak in Havelian: Cilcitizens demand emergency fumigation drive22 minutes ago
-
Ex-MNA Dasti sentenced to 17 years in fake degree case32 minutes ago
-
671 gangsters arrested, Rs235.7m property recovered32 minutes ago
-
Man drowns in floodwater in Alipur32 minutes ago
-
Culture identity of any nation, guarantee of its survival: Adviser Sardar Baba32 minutes ago