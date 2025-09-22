Open Menu

Sindh Govt Declares Holiday In 14 Districts Including Karachi Due To LG By-polls On Sept 24

Sumaira FH Published September 22, 2025 | 08:00 PM

Sindh govt declares holiday in 14 districts including Karachi due to LG by-polls on Sept 24

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Sep, 2025) The Government of Sindh has announced closed holiday on September 24, Wednesday, in 14 districts of the province on the occasion of Local Government (LG) by-elections to facilitate voters to cast their votes at the polling stations.

According to a notification issues here on Tuesday, the closed holiday has been declared, on the instructions of the Election Commission of Pakistan, within the limits of constituencies of districts including Ghotki, Sukkur, Khairpur, Mirpurkhas, Umerkot, Matiari, Hyderabad, Jamshoro, Dadu, Badin, Thatta, Karachi West, Karachi East and Karachi Keamari.

