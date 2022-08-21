UrduPoint.com

Sindh Govt Declares Hyderabad Division As Calamity-hit

Faizan Hashmi Published August 21, 2022 | 10:40 PM

Sindh govt declares Hyderabad division as calamity-hit

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2022 ) :The Sindh Government has declared the entire Hyderabad division, which consists of 9 districts, as the calamity-hit after the Sindh Chief Minister's visit to the division's districts on Saturday and Sunday.

A notification in this regard was issued on Sunday by the Sindh Relief Commissioner Baqaullah Unar.

Some Dehs in Karachi, 5 districts of Larkana division, all 6 districts of Sukkur and Nawabshah divisions and 2 of Mirpurkhas division have also been declared disaster affected.

Pakistan

