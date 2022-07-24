Sindh govt declares July 25 as holiday in Hyderabad division due to rainfall

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jul, 2022 ) :Sindh Government has decided to declare July 25 (Monday) as public holiday in Karachi and Hyderabad due to heavy rains.

According to the decision, due to heavy rainfall, which is expected to continue on Monday, all government offices will remain closed in both the divisions.

The private sector has also been requested to close their offices as continuous rainfall had badly affected normal life in Karachi and Hyderabad divisions.