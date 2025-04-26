Open Menu

Sindh Govt Declares May 01 As Public Holiday

Sumaira FH Published April 26, 2025 | 04:30 PM

Sindh govt declares May 01 as public holiday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Apr, 2025) The Sindh government has declared May 01, which is falling on Thursday, as the public holiday throughout the province on the occasion of 'Labour Day' for all government offices, autonomous bodies, semi-autonomous bodies, corporations and local councils under the administrative control of the Sindh government except essential services.

This has been announced in a notification issued here.

