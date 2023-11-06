Sindh govt declares Nov 09 as public holiday on account of Iqbal Day

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Nov, 2023) The Sindh government has declared a public holiday on November 09 on the occasion of Iqbal Day.

According to a notification issued here on Monday, the public holiday will be observed across the province for all government offices, autonomous bodies, semi-autonomous bodies, corporations and local councils under the administrative control of the Sindh government, except the essential services.