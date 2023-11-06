Open Menu

Sindh Govt Declares Nov 13 As Holiday For Hindu Community On Diwali

Umer Jamshaid Published November 06, 2023 | 01:10 PM

Sindh govt declares Nov 13 as holiday for Hindu Community on Diwali

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Nov, 2023) The Sindh government has declared holiday on November 13 for Hindu Community on the occasion Diwali.

According to a notification issued here on Monday, the holiday is declared for all government offices, autonomous bodies, semi-autonomous bodies, corporation and local councils under the administrative control of Sindh government.

