Open Menu

Sindh Govt Declares Public Holiday On BB's Martyrdom Anniversary

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 26, 2023 | 04:00 PM

Sindh govt declares public holiday on BB's martyrdom anniversary

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Dec, 2023) The Caretaker Sindh government on Tuesday declared December 27 (Wednesday) as a public holiday throughout the province on the occasion of the Martyrdom (Shahadat) of Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto.

According to a notification issued here, the public holiday has been announced for all the offices, autonomous, semi-autonomous bodies, corporations and local councils under the administrative control of the Sindh government, except the essential services.

Related Topics

Sindh Benazir Bhutto December All Government

Recent Stories

Pakistan determined to take fraternal ties with Ch ..

Pakistan determined to take fraternal ties with China to new heights: Caretaker ..

10 minutes ago
 A Recap of vivo’s Marvellous Journey to 2023!

A Recap of vivo’s Marvellous Journey to 2023!

24 minutes ago
 Shah Mahmood Qureshi is likely to be released from ..

Shah Mahmood Qureshi is likely to be released from Adiala jail toay

3 hours ago
 Rain disrupts second Pak vs Aus Test match in Melb ..

Rain disrupts second Pak vs Aus Test match in Melbourne today

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 December 2023

7 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 December 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 December 2023

7 hours ago
UN expert calls Israeli conduct in Gaza ‘institu ..

UN expert calls Israeli conduct in Gaza ‘institutionalized impunity'

16 hours ago
 Quaid-e-Azam’s famous speech in late Imran Aslam ..

Quaid-e-Azam’s famous speech in late Imran Aslam voice available on Youtube: S ..

16 hours ago
 Commissioner imposed ban on open tractor trolleys ..

Commissioner imposed ban on open tractor trolleys for 4 days

16 hours ago
 CM suspends Deputy Director Agriculture Extension ..

CM suspends Deputy Director Agriculture Extension Qambar-Shahdadkot

16 hours ago
 Nation celebrates Jinnah’s birth anniversary wit ..

Nation celebrates Jinnah’s birth anniversary with traditional zeal, fervor

16 hours ago
 CM for completion of civil works of PSCA projects ..

CM for completion of civil works of PSCA projects by Dec 31

16 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan