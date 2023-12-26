(@FahadShabbir)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Dec, 2023) The Caretaker Sindh government on Tuesday declared December 27 (Wednesday) as a public holiday throughout the province on the occasion of the Martyrdom (Shahadat) of Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto.

According to a notification issued here, the public holiday has been announced for all the offices, autonomous, semi-autonomous bodies, corporations and local councils under the administrative control of the Sindh government, except the essential services.