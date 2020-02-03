Sindh Govt declares public holiday on Kashmir Day

Sindh Government has declared February 5, as public holiday on account of Kashmir Solidarity Day for all offices, autonomous, semi autonomous bodies, corporations and local councils under its administrative control, except essential services

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2020 ) :Sindh Government has declared February 5, as public holiday on account of Kashmir Solidarity Day for all offices, autonomous, semi autonomous bodies, corporations and local councils under its administrative control, except essential services.

On the occasion of Kashmir Solidarity Day that is February 5, one minutesilence will also be observed at 10 am, to honor Kashmiri Shuhada, said a statement on Monday.