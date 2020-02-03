UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Sindh Govt Declares Public Holiday On Kashmir Day

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Mon 03rd February 2020 | 08:49 PM

Sindh Govt declares public holiday on Kashmir Day

Sindh Government has declared February 5, as public holiday on account of Kashmir Solidarity Day for all offices, autonomous, semi autonomous bodies, corporations and local councils under its administrative control, except essential services

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2020 ) :Sindh Government has declared February 5, as public holiday on account of Kashmir Solidarity Day for all offices, autonomous, semi autonomous bodies, corporations and local councils under its administrative control, except essential services.

On the occasion of Kashmir Solidarity Day that is February 5, one minutesilence will also be observed at 10 am, to honor Kashmiri Shuhada, said a statement on Monday.

Related Topics

Sindh February All Government

Recent Stories

Meeting reviews preparations for Kashmir Solidarit ..

2 minutes ago

Russia's Bogdanov, Palestinian Ambassador Discuss ..

2 minutes ago

US Diplomat to Visit Mexico to Review Efforts Agai ..

2 minutes ago

1.1 million saplings to be planted in Rawalpindi

2 minutes ago

Youth Action Committee takes out rally for restora ..

7 minutes ago

UK Gov't to Allocate $26Mln Fund to Develop Vaccin ..

7 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.